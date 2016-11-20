Next New Hampshire governor is solid backer of Northern Pass

The contentious Northern Pass transmission line project will have its strongest advocate yet in New Hampshire's corner when Republican Gov.-elect Chris Sununu takes office.
Northern Pass is a plan to bring enough megawatts to power roughly 1 million homes from Canada into the New England energy grid through mostly overhead transmission lines running down New Hampshire.
Politicians like outgoing Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan have mostly declined to endorse or reject the project. Opponents say the lines will mar the state's natural beauty and question its benefit to ratepayers. Supporters say it's a critical tool for lowering energy costs.
Sununu says full burial of the lines is not realistic because it will make the project too expensive. Executives from project partner Eversource Energy donated more than $19,000 to Sununu's campaign.
