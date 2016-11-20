Ole Miss launches LiveSafe mobile app

The University of Mississippi has partnered with the mobile safety communications platform LiveSafe to offer Ole Miss students, faculty and staff a tool for real-time security communication.
The university said in a news release the app will allow the campus community to report nonemergency tips including threats, disturbances, assaults, theft, stalking, suspicious activity, drug and alcohol abuse and traffic and parking issues, among others.
Users of the app can include a picture, video or audio clip when submitting their tip, which can be anonymous. Once someone reports a tip through the app, the appropriate department will respond based on the tip type.
Another feature of the app is called SafeWalk, which allows users to virtually walk their families and friends home using GPS-enabled location technology.
