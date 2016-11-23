Editorials from around New York

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from New York's newspapers:
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise on not giving New York lawmakers a raise.
Nov. 19
On the bright side, it's nice to see that the New York State Legislature is capable of unity — Republicans and Democrats, upstate and downstate, Assembly and Senate, all in agreement.
Unfortunately, that thing they're unified about is to pay themselves more money.
They already make plenty, the 47 percent increase they're asking for is way too much, and they have not performed in such a manner as to deserve it. If any category of state employees has been a disappointment, it's lawmakers. Dozens of them have been brought down on corruption charges in recent years, including the leaders of both houses last year.
Yet giving themselves a raise has become one of their top priorities. That alone is an excellent reason to say no.
Therefore, we're glad no was the answer they got Tuesday from the New York Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation. On the surface, that pushes back any chance for a raise until 2019, since lawmakers' pay cannot be increased during the two-year term to which they were just elected.
However — and here's where the dealmaking begins — that term doesn't begin until Jan. 1, so technically, the raise could be granted between now and New Year's Eve. The compensation commission officially wrapped up its work for the year on Tuesday, but member Fran Reiter, an appointee of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, suggested they might be willing to re-convene if lawmakers approve tougher ethics reforms for themselves, including a ban on them receiving any outside income. She and another Cuomo appointee abstained from voting on the raise for that reason, effectively blocking it.
The legislature is not scheduled to re-convene until January, but the governor could call a special session between now and the end of the year. He probably wouldn't do so just to raise lawmakers' pay, but he might if he thought they would also pass something he wants — such as tougher ethics reforms.
The notion that he would hold lawmakers over a barrel sparked blowback from them. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Long Island Republican, issued a joint statement Tuesday saying the commission had no right "to demand legislative action in exchange for an increase in compensation." Commission member Roman Hedges, an appointee of Speaker Heastie, said, "The governor thinks he is king."
We hope all this dealmaking fails and the raise is put on hold for the next two years. It's not that we don't want tougher ethics reforms — we absolutely do — but we don't think this would be a good deal for the people of New York. Here's why:
— Lawmakers' pay should not be raised even if they do pass ethics reforms. True, they haven't gotten a raise since 1999, but still, New York's legislators are behind only California and Pennsylvania in pay. They still make vastly more for a part-time job than most New Yorkers make for full-time jobs. Census data shows that the state's median per-capita annual income is in the $30,000s and that the household median income is in the $50,000s. Legislators, who are only required to work half the year in Albany, receive a base pay of $79,500, plus $9,000 to $41,500 a year for serving on committees and holding leadership roles, plus $174 for lodging and food for every night they spend in Albany ($59 per day if they don't spend the night) which they can pocket if they don't spend it all, plus excellent health and pension benefits, plus, if they previously worked in a state or local government job, they can double-dip — officially retire and collect full state pension while still earning a full state paycheck.
— The specific ethics reform the governor wants, a ban on outside income, is not the most desirable, we think. First, if lawmakers have to rely entirely or mostly on their state pay, they will expect a big raise — like this one — and we don't support that. Second, enforcement would be difficult and would require new state employees to investigate if senators and Assembly members have other jobs. Investment income, if included, might be even tougher to police. On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo backed down from a complete ban, saying, "I support the Congressional model of a 15 percent outside income cap" — more realistic in our view. However, we still believe better ethics reforms would be to close the "LLC loophole" for campaign donations, to put term limits on legislative leadership positions and to take pensions away from lawmakers convicted of corruption. (We'd prefer it to be for all state employees who commit felonies in the line of duty.)
— Lawmakers' pay and ethics reform are separate issues and should be addressed on their own merits, not as a transaction. We understand that's not necessarily how the legislative sausage is made in Albany, but any encouragement we can give in that direction is valuable.
Mr. Flanagan and Mr. Heastie closed their statement Tuesday by saying "the Legislature will continue to focus on issues that truly matter to New Yorkers and help move our State forward." We hope so, and we believe a pay raise for lawmakers is not one of those. New Yorkers don't want it, we're sure, and the only way it would move our state forward is to advance our elected leaders' elitism.
---
The Middletown Times Herald-Record on the need for a comprehensive discussion on aid-in-dying legislation.
Nov. 17
This will go down as the election when Donald Trump and marijuana both did well at the polls.
Some states voted to make marijuana available for medicinal purposes and some went even farther, legalizing the drug. While previous recreational pot legalization votes affected states far away, this time one vote came in Massachusetts.
Pot will become legal there in December and while retail sales will not start until 2018, the practical questions are already swirling.
If Massachusetts follows the example of Colorado when it finally writes all of the new rules regarding pot, it is likely that somebody from New York could drive across the border, buy whatever amount is allowed and use it there but not take it back home, at least not legally.
Federal law still regards marijuana as an illegal substance and there is no indication that New York is heading in the direction of legalization, especially with an approach to medical marijuana that is much more restrictive than that in most other states.
But another development in this election could have an effect in New York. That concerns aid in dying.
Colorado voters approved the End of Life Options Act, which gives physicians the ability to prescribe lethal doses of drugs so that patients with a terminal illness can end their lives.
The opposition to the idea is very strong in New York, with the Catholic Church leading the lobbying and a variety of other groups vowing that it should never become the law of the state. Yet the two people who sponsored such legislation in the last session of the Legislature, State Sen. John Bonacic, R-C-Mount Hope, and Assemblywoman Sandra Galef, D-Ossining, both won easy re-election victories and both are still open to the ideas contained in the previously proposed legislation.
Both are Albany veterans and both know that a controversial measure such as this will not move quickly through the Legislature. Both also know that the forces in opposition will do all they can to defeat this movement, using the strongest language possible to inflame the opposition.
If the legislation gets proposed again, we can expect more talk about killing granny and other distasteful images. But if people are serious about debating the issue, we also could hear many of the arguments that came up during the last session, ones that should not be dismissed out of hand.
And it is those arguments that have managed to persuade people who at first are not in favor of the idea to at least give it a hearing.
The most potent argument concerns the different options now legally available to the terminally ill. Those who are on life support, who depend on ventilators and other machines to keep their bodies functioning have the legal right to disconnect them even though such an action will bring certain death.
Those who favor physician-assisted suicide want this right to be extended to those who are not being kept alive by machines but who are suffering from maladies that bring only pain and suffering, that permanently erode the quality of life without hope of recovery.
That's a debate worth having.
---
The Gloversville Leader-Herald on cyberbullying, sexting and the need for parents to know what their children are doing — and sending — online and on their phones.
Nov. 20
What are your kids doing online? Who are they texting on their phones? What are they saying? Who's talking to them?
Do you really know?
If you've wondered, but haven't checked, Investigator William Martin has a message for you: Be a parent, not a friend.
That's a tough command that will make many parents recoil in defense, but it's must-heed advice.
It's also why we commend St. Mary's Healthcare and the Behavioral Health Implementation Committee in Amsterdam for putting on one of the most important talks that every parent should have heard last Tuesday.
The Born2Bviral teen cybersafety event at the Amsterdam Lynch Literacy Academy featured Martin, an investigator with the State Police Computer Crimes Unit, who is an expert in cybercrimes.
And boy did he make people cringe.
If you missed the talk, or our report on it, here's what Martin said you need to know:
? Cyberbullying and sexting — sending revealing photos to others — are huge problems in high schools, and in many cases, in younger grades. And both lead to child pornography.
? Child pornographers are not always dirty old men hunkered down behind a computer screen. Martin says that with the explosion of technology and phone apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, child pornographers are almost exclusively teenage children. And they do it unwittingly.
? Here's one: of the 75 search warrants he has executed over the last couple of years, at least four of them were in the homes of a fifth-grader posting child porn to the Internet.
Snapchat has become popular among teens because images transmitted can only be viewed for 10 seconds. But Martin says teens don't understand that those images don't just disappear. And when teens take revealing photos of themselves, they're creating child pornography. As soon as they send them, they're distributing pornography.
In the course of one Snapchat exchange, three felonies are committed, Martin said, each punishable from 3 to 10 years in jail.
And that's just teen to teen, friend to friend.
Add to that a legion of creepers out there posing as someone they're not, trying to manipulate your son's or daughter's mind.
Being a parent is tough, and it's getting tougher.
The most difficult thing for any parent to say to their child is "no." But it's the most important thing, right along with "hand over your cell phone."
---
The Niagara Gazette on the need to review how pollsters collect and interpret data following the 2016 presidential election.
Nov. 20
One indisputable fact about 2016 presidential election: The pollsters got it all wrong.
In fairness, they've had a good track record in recent years — with some exceptions — so it was understandable that voters as usual put their full trust in those findings presumable based on in-depth research and analysis by people who specialize in the study of statistics.
The morning after Donald Trump's dramatic upset over the favored Hillary Clinton, voters across the land were asking the same questions. How could (the pollsters) miss the mark to the extent they did?
What happened that polling inaccuracies and the theories of what caused them left people wondering whom they should trust in the future, if indeed any prognosticator should be believed? Is it really as bad as the concern raised by one network television anchor who wonders if a crisis in public opinion polling could spell the end of the voter projection industry?
No one has any immediate answers, of course, but it is imperative that a lot of self-examination should focus on the way the pollsters collect and interpret the data. "The only bias we have is to get it as right as we can," said Steve Greenberg, media and communications consultant with the Albany-based Siena Research Institute. The Siena College Poll scored better than many other national and state polls in the Nov. 8th election.
Greenberg makes a case for the national polls, noting they were generally on track having Clinton up by five to seven points before the projections dropped to nearly a three-point spread by early November, just days before the election. "So the polls, in my opinion, weren't that far off." Subsequently, Clinton won the popular vote by at least a million (with Trump gaining his victory through the constitutional provision in the Electoral College).
The Siena/New York Times poll had Trump up by four points in Florida, a state that Clinton supporters thought she would win.
While North Carolina appeared to be a dead heat in the waning hours of the campaign, the Siena/New York Times Poll showed Trump up by three to four points.
In Pennsylvania, viewed as one of the crucial battleground states, the same pollsters had reported Clinton up by seven points. As Greenberg was quick to clarify, however, that that was before the letter FBI Director James Comey had sent to his agency employees about new emails related to the Clinton case.
Another factor still under scrutiny was the low turnout this year. Trump actually underperformed compared to what Mitt Romney had recorded four years ago but Clinton seriously fell short of what incumbent Barack Obama had attained in 2012.
A problem with the pollsters, Greenberg says, is that "they try to figure out what the electorate will look like so the voters can have a probability sample that actually reflects the electorate."
In retrospect, Greenberg is convinced the pollsters simply didn't see the stunning upset coming. "They didn't find it and they didn't catch it." Now they'll be spending countless hours on trying to get he answers. The polls are designed to provide a public service and, in this election, they didn't.
Their reputations are on the line and it should be an uphill challenge to regain the public trust.
---
Newsday on how Republican President-elect Donald Trump will deal with conflicts between his business and the presidency.
Nov. 19
There may be no way to fully separate Trump the businessman and Trump the brand from Trump the president.
But with the American people's choice to elect an outsider and businessman in Donald Trump come serious and troubling concerns, and a critical question: How will Trump deal with the potential conflicts between his family's business and the presidency?
The Trump Organization's labyrinth of corporate and financial ties is overwhelming. Its reach is worldwide. It is hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to banks. There are licensing deals, relationships with or shares in more than 500 companies, and real estate holdings, partnerships and plans across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Then there's foreign investment in U.S. properties, particularly from China and Russia. Trump even made a deal once with Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
And that's just what we know.
Then, there's what we do not know. While Trump filed financial disclosure forms required of presidential candidates, they include only basic information. Trump's refusal to release his federal tax returns means there's little detail available. It's time for him to release them now that he is president-elect. But even with them, we wouldn't know everything. He must disclose more, including what countries, banks and leaders of foreign governments he has business relationships with.
The more the American public knows, the more everyone can evaluate whether his administration's actions benefit his family fortunes. The appearance of and potential for conflicts of interest, particularly in terms of foreign investment and debt, is unprecedented. It's almost a no-win situation; even if the new president's actions were best for the nation and consistent with prior policy, he'd still be open to criticism. There's no ethical playbook to follow.
Then there are his older children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, who, as of now, are wearing conflicting hats. They're on the presidential transition team, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, could be a top adviser officially or unofficially. The three children aren't expected to have formal government roles, and efforts are underway to turn control of the business to them.
But having family oversee the company is not a blind trust by any definition, and doesn't solve the problem. The recent interview on "60 Minutes" could be a hint of what could come. Ivanka Trump discussed issues like wage equality and child care while wearing a $10,800 gold and diamond bracelet from her jewelry line. The next day, the bracelet was touted by the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line, with a picture from the interview. Just days later, Ivanka Trump sat in on the president-elect's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Those incidents highlight the potential for larger problems. President-elect Trump and his family have to take the lead in separating the business from the politics — both in appearance and in reality. So far, they haven't done so.
And it goes beyond foreign ties. Any move Trump makes on housing, financial regulations or tax policy, such as looser banking rules or lower corporate taxes, could affect his empire. Trump also is an investor in a company with interests in the Dakota Access Pipeline. Then there's his new Washington hotel, in space leased from the federal government. The family should make public the lease agreement. Meanwhile, his Las Vegas hotel has a case before the National Labor Relations Board because the hotel refused to bargain with its culinary union. The board, to which Trump will appoint members, ruled against the hotel, which has now sued in federal court to overturn the ruling.
Even with a massive bureaucracy, with layers of government between Trump as president and Trump as businessman, the conflicts are real.
Beyond releasing his tax returns, Trump must work with White House and congressional attorneys to draft a detailed document on how the government will oversee and account for actions that would affect the Trump Organization. President Barack Obama noted the importance of a strong White House counsel and ethics office, and that's especially the case now. But it's complicated because the president, vice president and members of Congress are exempt from federal laws that bar other staffers from doing anything that might be a conflict of interest. Nepotism laws, which prevent family members from taking government jobs, apply, but there are loopholes.
There isn't an easy solution to how to separate Trump from, well, Trump. Leaving his children in charge isn't sufficient. In such a complex empire, only the drastic answer of selling all his holdings would create complete separation. Even in the unlikely event he'd do that, it would take years to untangle his finances. What's certain is that Trump must commit himself to avoiding even the appearance of a conflict and tell us what procedures his counsel will put in place to keep him at arm's length.
During the campaign, Trump derided Hillary Clinton's conflicts and secretiveness. Now it's his turn to be in that spotlight.
Potential for conflicts of interest
Donald Trump's business endeavors abroad, some linked to controversy, could clash with the best interests of the U.S. government. Here are a few of Trump's business connections overseas:
— South Korea: Trump has a contractual relationship with Daewoo Engineering and Construction, which planned to use the Trump name on condominiums there. Even after accounting fraud evidence and a bankruptcy, Daewoo continues to have an association with the Trump Organization. Daewoo is involved in nuclear energy.
— India: There are real estate deals to build towers in Mumbai and Pune, and a state and local government probe into land records on one of them has ensued. The Trump Organization wants to expand significantly.
— Turkey: Trump has a branding agreement on two towers in Istanbul. His partner has been accused of criminal activity and is at odds with Turkey's president, who once suggested Trump's name be taken off the towers.
— Azerbaijan: Trump made millions from a licensing deal for a hotel in Baku, which was almost finished but never opened after the country's economy collapsed. His partner is a member of one of the country's wealthiest families and has ties to the ruling regime, which U.S. officials have criticized for corruption and human rights abuses.
— United Arab Emirates: Trump has had multiple branding deals in Dubai projects, including golf courses and villas.
— China: A tower being built in New Jersey by Kushner Cos. (run by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner) has a license deal to use Trump's name. It raised tens of millions of dollars through EB-5, a federal program that grants visas in exchange for investment — mostly from Chinese investors.
— Banks: Trump has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Germany-based Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank is in financial trouble, and the U.S. Justice Department is trying to reach a settlement with the bank over previous bad lending practices. The Bank of China, meanwhile, is a tenant in Trump Tower.
---
