Mixed review for Nebraska's tax incentives program

A tax incentive program designed in part to lure companies to Nebraska was providing the benefits to just nine companies new to the state as of 2014, compared with 69 companies already here, according to a legislative review.
The Legislative Audit Office released an audit report Wednesday on the decade-old Nebraska Advantage Act, which is aimed at creating jobs and bringing new businesses and more financial investments to the state.
As of 2014, the latest year for which figures were available, the 78 businesses had earned nearly $736 million in benefits through the Advantage Act. The incentives are based on the dollar amount of investment in the state and number of jobs created, starting at $1 million in new investment and 10 new jobs.
Auditors couldn't answer some questions about the Advantage Act because of the different ways state agencies maintain data. The law doesn't include specific measures for assessing its performance, according to the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2gE02yb).
Data for all 78 businesses weren't available, but auditors estimated that 68 of them added nearly 3,000 full-time workers between 2008 and 2014, boosting their combined workforce by 11 percent.
In estimating the cost to the state of each job created under the Advantage Act, auditors gave a wide range — $24,500 to $320,000 — because some things were unclear. Among the unanswered questions: How many new positions should be attributed to the Advantage Act versus natural growth?
"Maybe we didn't create the jobs that we thought, but we certainly invested in the state of Nebraska and infrastructure," said Sen. Dan Watermeier, chairman of the Legislature's Performance Audit Committee, which oversees the audit office.
