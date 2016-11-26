Trump Tower becomes 'Dump Tower' on Google Maps

Someone has renamed Donald Trump's midtown Manhattan building on Google Maps, and the new moniker isn't very flattering.
Instead of Trump Tower, it's "Dump Tower."
WPIX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2fGwiAb) that users of the mapping service began noticing the new name for the Fifth Avenue building on Saturday and some took to social media to report it.
Trump, the Republican president-elect, has not yet commented on it. Trump has been using Trump Tower as his transition headquarters.
Google could not be immediately reached for comment.
Comments