Auburn to hold 'innovation fest' for entrepreneurs

Auburn University and the city of Auburn are working together to promote entrepreneurship.
The city and the school are teaming up to stage the Auburn Innovation Fest on Dec. 8.
The event will let people explore the forms of innovation and entrepreneurship available in the eastern Alabama city.
Larry Fillmer of the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation says the gathering will highlight resources available through the university.
The event will include a competition with student teams from Auburn High School. They will pitch business ideas to judges who will select winning teams.
