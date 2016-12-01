Construction issues delay opening of new Suffolk OTB casino

The developers of a Long Island off-track betting casino planned for Suffolk County have announced that the opening of the betting hall has been delayed until early 2017.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2fUyh35 ) Delaware North and Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. officials said construction-related issues are to blame for workers falling behind schedule on the project in Islandia.
Delaware North general manager Chuck Kilroy says demolition and construction crews discovered wiring problems at the site along with other repair issues.
The casino was initially scheduled to open at the Islandia Marriott Long Island hotel this month. Instead, the gambling parlor will debut in February with about 250 video slot machines.
Delaware North officials say the casino will have its full allotment of 1,000 terminals by the summer.
