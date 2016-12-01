Business

December 1, 2016 3:21 PM

Engineering firm opens Merced office

By Thaddeus Miller

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group announced it has opened an office in Merced, its eighth branch.

The firm that specializes in planning, engineering, design, inspection and construction consulting announced its 3341 M St. location in a news release on Wednesday.

The new office includes two principal staff members who have lived and worked on projects in Merced for many years: Dena Traina, a principal engineer, and Brad Samuelson, a principal environmental specialist, according to a news release.

The consulting firm’s been involved in a number of projects in the Central San Joaquin Valley, including environmental projects in Merced.

Samuelson is working with clients in Merced County and the surrounding area to prepare for compliance with California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, according to the news release.

