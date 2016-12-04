Still grieving, French man seeks clues to Flight 370 mystery

A French man whose wife and two of his three children were on a Malaysia Airlines plane that disappeared in 2014 says he is still trying to find out what happened to the aircraft partly as a way of dealing with the emotional pain of his loss.
Ghislain Wattrelos is among relatives of some of the 239 people aboard Flight 370 who are visiting Madagascar to ask coastal residents to look out for debris from the missing plane that may have drifted across the Indian Ocean.
Wattrelos said Sunday in Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital, that trying to solve the plane mystery helps his "recovery process."
Some pieces of debris found on African shores are from, or are almost certainly from, the plane believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.
