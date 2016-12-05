Proposed Kalama methanol plant gets preliminary air permit

A $1 billion methanol plant proposed for the Port of Kalama in southwest Washington has received a key preliminary permit from air-quality regulators.
The project by China-backed Northwest Innovation Works would convert natural gas to methanol, which would then be shipped to China to make plastics and other consumer goods.
The Daily News of Longview reports that the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued the project a preliminary air quality permit, saying the plant would not be a major source of air pollution. The agency's chief engineer Paul Mairose says project developers have used the latest technologies to reduce emissions at the site.
A company spokesman says the facility is going to be clean one.
Project opponents are still concerned about air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the plant.
Comments