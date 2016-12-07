UC Merced student died in Oakland warehouse fire, family says

Jennifer Mendiola was a budding star in psychology.
A Ph.D. student at UC Merced, she published research a year ago in a prestigious medical journal.
A Sacramento State graduate who was gaining recognition in psychology died in the devastating Oakland warehouse fire, a family member said Wednesday.
Jennifer Mendiola, 35, was identified as one of the 36 victims of the fire last Friday night, said her sister-in-law Anna Mendiola. She received her master’s degree from Sacramento State and was attending UC Merced to obtain a doctorate.
“Our beautiful Jennifer has been identified,” Anna said in a text message to The Sacramento Bee. “She died without suffering. She was unconscious in 15 minutes and was not touched by the fire. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.”
Jennifer Mendiola had been feared dead since the fire broke out. Oakland city officials have released the names of 26 of the victims, but not Mendiola’s.
She was one of scores of people attending a party when the fire broke out. She wasn’t among those living illegally in the warehouse, according to her sister-in-law.
Mendiola graduated with a master’s degree in psychology from Sacramento State in 2010. The university issued a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday: “We are sad to share the news that Sacramento State alumna Jennifer Mendiola was among those who died in the Oakland warehouse fire last weekend. On behalf of the Hornet Family, our hearts go out to all her loved ones.”
In 2012 she began working on her doctoral degree in psychology at UC Merced, studying how close social relationships influence risk behaviors and emotion under professors Anna Song and Matthew Zawadzki, according to the university’s website. She was due to graduate next year.
Her work at Merced brought her some acclaim in her field. In late 2015 she co-authored a report for the Journal of Preventive Medicine about the willingness of immigrants from Mexico to get flu vaccines. That same research formed the basis of a lengthy opinion piece, published in the Los Angeles Times last December, explaining that younger-generation immigrants were less apt to get vaccinated than their elders.
