Business

December 8, 2016 1:04 AM

Greek unions strike despite debt relief pledge

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Public services in Greece have been disrupted by a general strike called by unions against ongoing austerity measures.

The 24-hour protest Thursday affected public transport services and state-run schools, halted ferries and national rail services, and left public hospitals running with emergency staff.

The strike went ahead despite a decision this week by bailout lenders to grant Greece a series of short-term debt relief measures aimed at evening out the country's repayment schedule.

Greece' left-wing government is still negotiating a new series of cost-cutting reforms that are expected to see the removal of protection measures for private sector jobs and distressed mortgage holders.

Protest marches are planned in central Athens later Thursday.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos