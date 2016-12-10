Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute expanding

A biotechnology company is expanding in Huntsville.
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology says it's starting work on a new, 100,000-square-foot building that will provide extra work space. A ground-breaking event is planned for Tuesday.
The HudsonAlpha campus already has three buildings where more than 700 people are employed.
A company associated with HudsonAlpha, Conversant Bio, will be one of the first occupants of the new building. It provides human tissue and viable cell samples to researchers.
HudsonAlpha is involved in biotech and genomics work that it says has led to discoveries affecting the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.
