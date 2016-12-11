Next North Dakota governor says success lies on Main Street

As a one-time computer software executive turned philanthropist who helped rebuild the downtown of North Dakota's largest city, Republican Gov.-elect Doug Burgum is looking to do the same for other communities while complementing an economy largely dependent on oil and agriculture.
His so-called Main Street Initiative, touted during the campaign alongside promises to cut spending and halt property tax increases, aims to turn downtown areas into vibrant social and economic hubs that are attractive to live in.
Already, Burgum told The Associated Press ahead of being sworn-in Friday, there are more than 13,000 job openings in the state, and there's the potential for more because of technology; North Dakota, for instance, is quickly becoming a hotspot for drone-based companies.
"That group is very mobile because there are demands for those (tech) jobs everywhere," Burgum said. "Today people pick up a magazine and they say, hey, where is a cool community to live, where are things happening, and is that a place I want to live. Then they decide to live there and look for a job."
It remains to be seen whether residents of North Dakota's cities will warm to the idea of becoming mini-Fargos and what it will cost to make it happen statewide, but both Democrats and Republicans say the plan has merit.
"He lays out a nice vision on his website, but I've yet to see any policy proposals to put this project in place," Democratic House minority leader Corey Mock said. "Not every community is going to be home to small-tech startups, but we want towns of all sizes to be able to identify their target economic growth and have the resources they need to accomplish their economic goals."
Burgum, who hasn't held office before, is a small-town North Dakota success story. He mortgaged the family farm near Arthur to join a startup, Great Plains Software, in 1983. Later, as CEO, he took the company public in 1997 before selling it to Microsoft in 2001 for $1.1 billion. Since leaving Microsoft in 2007, he has been involved with other companies and founded the Kilbourne Group, a developer that works on projects in downtown Fargo.
Once a place that people rarely visited and familiar nationally only because of the Coen brothers' 1996 movie, downtown Fargo now features a variety of unique restaurants, bars, shops, art galleries, coworking spaces, event centers and places to live. Fargo Monthly magazine even recently wrote a piece entitled "50 Hidden Things to Do, Eat and Experience in Downtown Fargo."
"Doug knows what it takes to build a thriving downtown," said Don Morton, who was Burgum's site leader at the Fargo Microsoft campus for many years. "He is going to take that to the communities around North Dakota on a smaller scale. He's done it."
The Fargo venture started by turning a historic school supply building into a downtown campus for North Dakota State University. To that end, Burgum said, nearly every community has "at least one, special historic building" that could be renovated to help "create a sense of place and meaning."
Burgum said his plan includes low-cost ideas like events, shops, food vendors and promotions. Communities could also save money by using existing infrastructure rather than expanding outward, he said.
The challenge, perhaps? Selling the idea to smaller towns outside of Cass County, which some lawmakers and others have referred to as "Imperial Cass" and have wondered aloud why it doesn't secede and join Minnesota.
But the anti-Cass County bias isn't as strong as some make it out to be, said North Dakota Republican Party Chairman and state Rep. Kelly Armstrong.
"I think the conversation will be, 'How well does it work in a smaller community,'" said Armstrong, who's from the western North Dakota city of Dickinson. "A vibrant Main Street in Fargo — which is great — is one thing, but I would be interested to see how that translates to communities the size of Richardton or Hazen or Beulah.
"But if you look here at Dickinson, we have a great old downtown and I think it would be great for our community if our downtown were more vibrant."
John Koerselman, a drywall company owner and member of the city council in Horace, southwest of Fargo, said Burgum met with the council for nearly two hours before the election and is convinced the governor-elect can make the initiative work.
"He cares about small towns everywhere across the state and wants to listen what our needs are," Koerselman said. "We've got huge opportunities in North Dakota. Yes, we've had ups and downs, and we've had oil, but that's not what built us."
