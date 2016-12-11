Arizona, Colorado governors headline Las Vegas water summit

The governors of Arizona and Colorado are set to headline a Las Vegas summit focusing on water issues.
The summit sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce will feature Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. They're set to speak Monday at the event bringing together government officials, business leaders and water experts from the U.S. and Israel.
Topics include trends, risks and emerging solutions to water issues and improving water laws and regulations to ensure economic growth. Business leaders will discuss how companies can effectively use new water technologies and best practices for water stewardship.
Other scheduled speakers include U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Israeli economy minister Moshe Kahlon.
Comments