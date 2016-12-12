1st US offshore wind farm opens off Rhode Island's coast

The nation's first offshore wind farm has opened off the coast of Rhode Island, ushering in a new era in the U.S. for the industry.
Deepwater Wind built five turbines 3 miles off Block Island to power about 17,000 homes, a project costing about $300 million. It announced Monday that the wind farm has begun producing energy for the grid.
Deepwater Wind CEO Jeffrey Grybowski calls the opening a momentous occasion that unlocks the code of how to do offshore wind in the U.S.
The director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says the wind farm proves that offshore wind can happen safely and efficiently.
Deepwater Wind installed the turbines in August and has been testing the system. National Grid is buying the output.
