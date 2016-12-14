Cash-strapped state cancels financial literacy lessons

A State Treasury program that taught lessons in personal finance to high school students is the latest victim of layoffs linked to New Mexico's state budget crisis.
Deputy State Treasurer Sam Collins said Tuesday that six positions at his agency have been trimmed with approval of the State Personnel Board — including two employees who ran a financial literacy program for youths.
The State Treasurer's Office is grappling with an 8.5 percent budget reduction for the fiscal year ending in June, as New Mexico seeks to close a stubborn budget shortfall linked to downturn in the oil and natural gas sector and high overall unemployment.
State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg described the bitter irony of cutting short an effort to help young people make responsible decisions about savings and debt.
