3 development projects in northeast Indiana could get boost

Three development projects in northeast Indiana could get a boost in funding.
The projects are the South Adams Trails in Adams County, which requested a $498,000 grant; the Enterprise Center in Steuben County, which requested a $323,000 grant; and the United Brethren Block in Huntington County, which requested a $1.6 million grant.
The projects recommended by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority could get part of $42 million in state Regional Cities Initiative funds.
Reconstructing two iron rail bridges to connect trails across the Wabash River, the South Adams Trail project's cost totals $3.6 million. The Enterprise Center project in Angola costs $1.9 million and will seek to meet workforce needs of regional employers.
The $8 million United Brethren Block project includes a partnership with Huntington University and Pathfinder Services.
