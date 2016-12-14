Gov: Branson's Virgin Pulse to add hundreds of jobs in RI

Rhode Island officials and a Massachusetts-based employee well-being company owned by British billionaire Richard Branson are set to announce an expansion of the company's operations that they say will add hundreds of new jobs in the Ocean State.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's office said Wednesday that Raimondo and Virgin Pulse president and chief operating officer David Osborne will announce details of the expansion Thursday at the State House.
Virgin Pulse is based in Framingham, Massachusetts, and is part of Branson's Virgin Group.
Virgin Pulse announced in February that it acquired Providence-based tech startup ShapeUp Inc. in a push to expand its software for corporate wellness programs.
Elected officials and business and academic leaders also are expected to take part in Thursday's announcement.
Comments