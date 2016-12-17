Dakota County officials find digital storage not the best

Go into any government office nowadays and chances are you're filling out forms on a computer. That is, if you're even going into the office. Many departments enable applicants to file forms electronically via home computers or smartphones.
If you do fill out government documents by hand, it's likely the information will be entered into a computer and saved on a server.
In our digital society, we assume all those important records can be called up later with a couple keystrokes.
But for some government records meant to be kept forever, digital storage isn't necessarily the best method, or at least not the preferred one.
As Dakota County officials found out recently, microfilm, those rolls that many of us have scrolled through while trying to find old newspaper articles at the library, are still very much current technology.
The Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2gyoY5R ) reports in September, Dakota County was notified by the Nebraska State Archives that it needed to replace 202 rolls of aging 35-millimeter film stored in Lincoln. Those rolls contained images of Dakota County's mortgage documents and land deeds dating back to the 1850s. The cellulose acetate film holding those documents was in the beginning process of breaking down and emitting a vinegar smell.
Nebraska state statutes require that those records be kept forever, so the film had to be duplicated. The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted to pay $13,130 to do so.
"It seems a little archaic," said Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk, Election Commissioner and Register of Deeds.
Especially when you consider that since 1998, Dakota county's record-keeping has been computerized. All those records in the register of deeds office are now entered via computer and saved there. At the end of each business day, records are saved to several servers, including one in Lincoln.
"I suppose they're thinking someday this (computer network) could crash. You can still view on the old (film) system," said Cherie Conley, deputy Dakota County clerk.
Bob Fountaine, the division manager at Multicounty Information and Programming Services Inc., also known as MIPS Inc., which archives records for the majority of Nebraska's 93 counties, posed a simple question when asked why film is preferred over digital storage. When is the last time you saw a floppy disk?
A film reader doesn't become obsolete. Computer technology often does.
"If you go back 20, 40 years, you can't read it," Fountaine said of some electronic archiving. "Unfortunately, digitized images are not achievable."
With new film technology, records should last much longer. Gayla Koerting, state archivist and curator of government records at the Nebraska State Historical Society, said the cellulose acetate film that many counties' records were saved on has been obsolete since the late 1970s. Since the 1980s, those records are archived on a film containing polyester, which has a much longer lifespan.
"Film is still the standard. It lasts for 500 years," Koerting said.
In a vault in the Dakota County Register of Deeds office are big, heavy books containing all those records the county must keep. They date back to the 1850s, before Nebraska was even a state. Handwritten in flowing penmanship, the oldest records refer to the Nebraska Territory.
For years, Deb Benton, a deputy in the register of deeds office, has spent spare office time scanning those documents into the computer. She currently has records scanned back to 1968.
Researchers, usually genealogists, come into the register of deeds office to look through those old documents. Having them in a digital format seems to make sense.
"It's faster, saves time and takes up less space," Spencer said.
That works well for county offices, where there's more foot traffic. As a repository charged with maintaining those documents, the state archives may not have constant traffic, but accessibility, not only now, but into the future, is important.
As Fountaine said, if you store it digitally but can't access it once computer technology changes, what good is it?
It's an interesting question, one that few in a society constantly looking for the next technology upgrade probably pause to consider.
Microfilm storage may seem like a blast from the past, but, as it turns out, it may be the best way to preserve our past.
---
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Sioux City Journal.
