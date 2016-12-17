Fake news epidemic hits home for Sedro-Woolley family

Hmong New Year begins in Merced

Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

MC receiver Nih-jer Jackson on signing

Nyquel Alexander on early signing

1:17