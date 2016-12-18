1860 Munich invites fans for lunch with new coach Pereira

German second division side 1860 Munich has invited all its fans to lunch with its new coach on Monday.
The club says former Porto, Olympiakos and Fenerbahce coach Vitor Pereira is to take charge from Jan. 1, but that the 48-year-old will meet fans for a joint-meal at a brewery-restaurant in Munich after his presentation to media.
Investor Hasan Ismaik, who has shares in 1860, and club president Peter Cassalette will also be present at the lunch.
Former midfielder Pereira won two league titles with Porto in his native Portugal and a Greek league and cup double with Olympiakos.
1860 is only two points above the second division's relegation zone after a disappointing first half to the season.
The club sacked Pereira's predecessor Kosta Runjaic as coach in November.
