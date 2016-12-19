Governors announce multi-state electric vehicle plan

The governors of Colorado, Utah and Nevada have announced plans to build an electric vehicle charging network across highway corridors connecting the three states.
KKTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2h4PNCm ) that the roadways will include Interstates 70, 76 and 25 in Colorado as well as Interstates 70, 80 and 15 in Utah and Interstates 80 and 15 in Nevada. The charging network will span more than 2,000 miles of highway.
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says the initiative, announced Monday, shows the states are leaders in the nation's electric vehicle market.
The state of Colorado has about 8,000 electric vehicles and owners can receive a $5,000 tax credit when they purchase the vehicles.
