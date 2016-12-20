Banks lead U.S. stocks higher as Dow inches closer to 20,000

Gains for banks and travel companies are pulling U.S. stock indexes to record levels on Tuesday. Financial firms are rising thanks to a recovery in bond yields and interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average is closer than ever to the 20,000 mark. Industrial companies continue to build on their recent gains.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow rose 63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,945 as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. It peaked at 19,987 earlier. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,268. The Nasdaq composite added 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,476. The Dow and Nasdaq are currently on track for their highest closes ever. Those records were set on Dec. 13. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,378.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.58 percent from 2.54 percent. Bond yields have jumped to long-time highs over the last few months but they fell sharply yesterday. Higher yields allow banks to charge more money for loans, so financial firms traded higher. Goldman Sachs added $2.79, or 1.2 percent, to $241.86 and Regions Financial rose 34 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $14.62.
TRAVEL LIGHT: Cruise line operator Carnival reported profit and sales that were stronger than expected. The company said bookings for trips in 2017 are stronger than they were at this time last year. It said both ticket sales and prices are up. Carnival stock rose $1.24, or 2.4 percent, to $52.56 and competitor Royal Caribbean gained $2.99, or 3.6 percent, to $85.54.
Travel website operator TripAdvisor jumped $2.83, or 6.1 percent, to $49.28 after it said it will start adding some Expedia brands to its instant hotel booking platform.
CONSUMERS IN FOCUS: Other consumer companies also gained ground. Used car dealership Carmax jumped $3.09, or 5 percent, to $65.46 after a strong earnings report, while Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants rose 68 cents to $76.36 following its report. Darden stock is up 24 percent since Oct. 27.
SPILLED CEREAL: Cheerios maker General Mills said its profit slumped 9 percent during its latest quarter and the company lowered its outlook for the year as it tries to win back customers. Like many of its competitors, General Mills has been hurt as more Americans stay away from processed foods. The company, which also makes Betty Crocker cake mix, expects a bigger decline in organic sales. Its stock lost $1.93, or 3.1 percent, to $61.14. Other household goods makers like Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz and Procter & Gamble also traded lower.
FRED UP: Retailer Fred's soared after it agreed to buy 865 Rite Aid stores for $950 million. That's a huge expansion for Fred's, which had 648 total stores at the end of October. Only about half of them had pharmacies. Fred's stock surged $8.70, or 78 percent, to $19.85. That's its highest price since March 2014.
The sale may also clear the way for Walgreens Boots Alliance to buy Rite Aid, a deal that would combine the U.S.'s first and third-largest drugstore chains. That $9.4 billion deal was announced more than a year ago. Rite Aid climbed 45 cents, or 5.4 percent, to $8.62 and Walgreens picked up 9 cents to $86.15.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 54 cents, or 1 percent, to $52.66 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 87 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $55.79 a barrel in London.
GASSED: Industrial gas company Praxair traded lower after it said it will combine with Germany's Linde AG in an all-stock deal. The combined company will be worth some $65 billion, the firms said. Linde and Praxair began talking about a possible deal in August, but a few weeks later Linde said they'd failed to agree on details. Praxair slid $5.04, or 4.1 percent, to $117.96.
CURRENCIES: The dollar, which has been trading at 14-year highs, continued to gain strength. It climbed to 118.09 yen from 117.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.0375 from $1.0404.
OVERSEAS: The CAC-40 in France rose 0.6 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent, and so was the German DAX. Japanese stocks reached another fresh high for the year after the Bank of Japan left its current monetary policy unchanged. It said the "moderate recovery" of the world's third-largest economy was on track. The Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.5 percent, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent.
