Bulgarian man due in federal court in malware scheme

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

3:38 Police officer helps driver with tie instead of giving him a speeding ticket

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:01 MC receiver Nih-jer Jackson on signing

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced