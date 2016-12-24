Dozens displaced by hotel fire given shelter at theme park

Florida officials say dozens of people displaced by a hotel fire will spend the Christmas weekend at an Orlando-area theme park.
The fire Friday at Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee left about 250 people without anywhere to stay.
Congressman-elect Darren Soto, D-Fla., tells the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2hjgzHh ) that up to 60 families given shelter at Kissimmee Middle School will stay on Walt Disney World property through Monday.
Soto said rooms, meals and theme park tickets were donated to the families.
The cause of the blaze at the 130-room Kissimmee hotel remains under investigation. American Red Cross officials said 157 people slept at the school Friday night.
The school's shelter will remain open for a week. Toys, clothing, food, blankets and money have been donated for the displaced guests.
