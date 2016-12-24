Milwaukee man asks 7th Circuit to review stingray ruling

A dissenting opinion by a federal appeals court judge on police use of secret cellphone tracking technology has convinced a Milwaukee man to take his case a step further.
The Milwaukee Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hiTeVT ) that attorneys for Damian Patrick filed a petition this week asking for a rehearing in front of the full U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, following a split decision in November by the court's three-judge panel.
It's the first time the use of cell tower simulators, known as stingrays, has reached a federal appellate court.
A U.S. House committee report issued Monday said clearer guidelines are needed for law enforcement's use of secretive and intrusive cellphone tracking technology, and police and federal agents should be upfront with a judge about their deployment.
