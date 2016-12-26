GOP: Cut taxes, change brackets; but what about deficits

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

2:57 Sun-Star Girls Tennis Player of the Year

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

4:01 Sun-Star Cross Country Runners of the Year

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

1:24 Bill to increase water storage in Merced