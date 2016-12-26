Business

Praxair facilities in western New York to remain open

The Associated Press
TONAWANDA, N.Y.

A business merger involving Praxair isn't expected to affect the company's work force in western New York.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says Praxair has committed to preserve its facilities in that region of the state, where it employs more than 1,000 workers. The New York Democrat says Praxair will preserve its entire work force after completing a merger with a German firm.

Praxair Technology Center is the company's primary engineering arm and is located in Tonawanda. The company also manufactures hydrogen at its Niagara Falls location.

Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases and high-performance surface coatings. It has 26,000 employees in 50 countries.

