Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Pause

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy