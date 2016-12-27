Business

December 27, 2016 10:36 PM

Orlando's soccer team founder is stepping back

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The founder of Orlando's Major League Soccer team is stepping back from running day-to-day operations of the organization.

Phil Rawlins announced Tuesday in a statement that he is stepping down as Orlando City's president. Team CEO Alex Leitao will take over many of Rawlins' responsibilities.

Rawlins will be using a new title of "life president" and continue to serve as a board member.

Rawlins says it's the right time to step away from day-to-day operations with the opening of the club's new stadium in March. He says he would like to take some personal time for himself after committing his life to building up the soccer club.

