5 Sears and Kmart stores closing in West Virginia

Sears Holdings has announced upcoming closings for two Sears and three Kmart stores in West Virginia among 30 nationwide.
Spokesman Howard Riefs tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2hw7ryZ) that the Sears stores at the Charleston Town Center and at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport will close in mid-April.
The Kmart stores in Parkersburg and Weirton are set to close in mid-April, with the Kmart in Elkins shutting a month earlier.
Riefs says the retail chain is accelerating closings of unprofitable stores as previously announced.
Store liquidation sales are scheduled to start Jan. 6.
Business Insider reports the latest round will bring Sears Holdings' closings to 200 in its current fiscal year.
Comments