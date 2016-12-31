Genesee County official quits in software mess

A top number-cruncher in Genesee County government has quit, less than a month after starting her job as controller.
Karen Ruddy told county commissioners that new computer software is a mess. She says she considers herself a "problem solver" but she's not willing to risk her reputation.
Ruddy is a certified public accountant. She started her job as controller on Dec. 5 but quit Dec. 27.
Jamie Curtis, chairman of the Genesee County Board, tells The Flint Journal (http://bit.ly/2iRcBHA ) that he respects Ruddy's decision.
Ruddy says software upgrades won't handle the most basic functions. She says the software company is putting any problems on the "shoulders of the county."
