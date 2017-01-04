Teacher in nude photo case drops lawsuit against district

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:44