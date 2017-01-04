Business

January 4, 2017 9:51 PM

Boulder scientists to lead NASA asteroid exploration

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

NASA has chosen Boulder's Southwest Research Institute to lead a Discovery mission to perform the first survey of the Trojans, a population of asteroids orbiting with Jupiter.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2jcpNqI ) that the spacecraft, named Lucy, will launch in 2021 to study six of the asteroids.

Chief scientist with the Boulder institute, Harold Levinson, called the mission a "unique opportunity." He says in a statement the asteroids "hold vital clues to deciphering the history of the solar system."

Scientists will use the Lockheed Martin spacecraft and remote-sensing technology to get a close-up view of the asteroids.

After its 2021 launch, Lucy will go on to study six Trojans and one main-belt asteroid. It's scheduled to hit its targets between 2025 and 2033.

