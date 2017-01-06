US designates election infrastructure as 'critical'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)