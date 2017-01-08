Blaine residents asked to boil water after water outage

City officials in Blaine are trying to figure out why the northern Minneapolis suburb was without water for more than two hours.
Water service returned to normal in Blaine on Sunday after the outage. Public Services manager Bob Therres says while there are no known safety or contamination issues, residents should boil their water for the next 24 hours.
Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan tells Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2iSdCfY) an initial review suggests a software problem. Ryan says there is still no indication of a water main break or other major leak.
The city of 64,000 residents is drawing water from neighboring suburbs including Coon Rapids to refill its water towers.
Six schools in Blaine will close Monday and all after-school activities are canceled to allow for ongoing water testing.
Comments