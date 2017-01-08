Fiat Chrysler to build 3 new Jeeps, create 2,000 jobs in US

3:07 Merced beats Buhach Colony Pause

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools