Man who forged baseball executive's signature gets 4 years

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:41 Alondra Ponce and the Atwater High girls knock off Turlock