Tax filing season in New York begins Monday, Jan. 23

Tax season is looming in New York.
The state Department of Taxation and Finance says the income tax filing season officially begins Monday, Jan. 23.
The deadline to file 2016 tax returns will be a few days later this year — on April 18. That's because the traditional April 15 deadline falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day will be observed in Washington D.C. that Monday, which pushes the federal and state deadline to Tuesday, April 18.
New York tax officials are reminding residents that electronic tax return filers typically receive refunds twice as fast as paper filers.
