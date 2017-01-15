City worries about tax losses with utility plant's closing

Officials in a southeast Michigan community are concerned about declining tax revenue when a coal-fired power plant finally shuts down.
About a third of River Rouge's tax revenue comes from the DTE Energy Co. plant, city Community Development Director Karl Laub told the The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2iupJh8 ).
But the plant, southwest of Detroit, is slated to shut down in 2023. The utility has said that workers there will be transferred to other facilities. DTE Energy said last year that it plans to shut down eight coal-fired units at three Michigan power plants, including River Rouge.
Laub says residents are happy to see a coming end of pollution from the plant. The federal Environmental Protection Agency said that in 2015 the plant released more than 1.8 million pounds of carbon dioxide.
The plant is closing because it's aging and too costly to maintain, according to utility spokesman Brian Corbett.
It's also not as efficient as wind and solar power, and natural gas, he added.
River Rouge is working with DTE Energy on redevelopment plans for the site once the plant closes.
Tax-generating businesses like restaurants, shops and bars are on Laub's wish list.
"It's a pretty prime location," he said. "It's just getting it cleaned up and ready for somebody. We're hoping that it isn't heavy industry but something cleaner and better for the environment and residents."
The city has received a $200,000 EPA grant and applied for matching grants from DTE Energy, Corbett said.
Comments