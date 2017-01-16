Rutgers catching up on unpaid bills after technical glitches

Issues related to a new financial accounting computer system have left thousands of Rutgers University vendors awaiting payment from the school.
But university officials tell NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2j0FBcm) that they have made "significant progress" in paying a backlog of 12,650 unpaid bills.
The new system, called Cornerstone, was supposed to be the last major step in Rutgers' merger with the former University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. It was designed to end Rutgers and UMDNJ's separate, paper-based expense management systems.
But officials say the rollout of the campus-wide computer system has been plagued with problems since it began in October.
A Rutgers spokeswoman says it's too early to say if the school will get a refund from the software companies involved in the multiyear project.
Comments