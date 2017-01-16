Business

January 16, 2017 10:47 AM

Fort Collins police to double body camera program

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Fort Collins police are expending their body camera program, doubling the number of officers equipped with the technology.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2iuCVrf ) that Fort Collins Police Services signed a five-year, $885,000 contract with Taser International last month to double the number of body-mounted cameras worn by officers from 60 to 120. By May 1 nearly every officer in the 208-sworn agency will be equipped with a camera.

Fort Collins was a relatively early adopter of body-worn cameras. On Friday, the department released video of its first officer-involved shooting captured on the cameras.

According to a 2015 survey of 170 Colorado law-enforcement agencies, about 28 percent of Colorado law enforcement departments use body-mounted cameras.

