January 17, 2017 3:17 AM

Donald Trump praises wrong Ivanka in Twitter shout-out

The Associated Press
LONDON

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wanted to praise his daughter on Twitter — instead he has accidentally sent his message to another Ivanka.

Trump retweeted a message from a Twitter user that said his daughter was "great, a woman with real character and class."

But the user tagged the wrong Ivanka, a mistake repeated by Trump — and the message was directed to a woman named Ivanka Majic in Brighton, southern England.

The tweet quickly gained attention, with thousands of retweets and favorites overnight Tuesday.

Majic replied to Trump Tuesday, saying on Twitter: "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about climate change."

