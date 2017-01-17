Morgan Stanley tops Street 4Q forecasts

Morgan Stanley (MS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.
The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.
The investment bank posted revenue of $10.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.02 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.49 billion.
Morgan Stanley shares have increased nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 2 percent. The stock has risen 61 percent in the last 12 months.
