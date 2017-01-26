Top executive at First National Bank of Omaha retiring

The president of First National Bank of Omaha is retiring this spring.
The bank said this week that Dan O'Neill plans to retire in March after 36 years with the company.
O'Neill has led First National Bank of Omaha since 2009. During that time the bank's assets nearly doubled to $18.6 billion from $9.7 billion.
O'Neill will be replaced by Clark Lauritzen. Lauritzen has worked in several different executive roles at the bank since 2003, and he is part of the family that owns most of the shares of the bank's parent company, First National of Nebraska.
