No funding map, lawmakers say property-rich areas won't lose

It could be weeks longer before Mississippians see any real proposals from their elected representatives on a new school funding formula, but lawmakers are saying they won't require any districts to contribute more property taxes.
That means any proposal using the other recommendations from a consultant could sharply increase the cost of changes to state coffers, because a new formula wouldn't get the benefit of $120 million worth of increased local property tax money the consultant had been eyeing.
The Senate Education and House Appropriations committees Tuesday advanced bills that are mostly placeholders, with plans to be added later.
Critics assail the decision to bring forward placeholder bills, saying the state is ill-served by secrecy and limited debate on a decision that could affect Mississippi children for decades.
