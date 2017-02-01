Alaska Aerospace looking for new launch site

Alaska Aerospace Corp. is weighing options for a second launch facility outside the state, but CEO Craig Campbell says Alaskans will still benefit from the additional revenue.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported (http://bit.ly/2kpX023 ) Tuesday that the state-owned corporation's board of directors recently authorized spending up to $250,000 for a survey, appraisal, site design and other preliminary efforts for the launch site.
Alaska Aerospace operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska. The Kodiak Island complex is capable of polar, sun-synchronous and high-inclination orbits, but does not support the equatorial launches that make up most of the industry demand.
With the new launch facility, Campbell says having equatorial launches will give the corporation a competitive advantage and also bring more customers to Kodiak.
The company has been eyeing several sites for the facility, including in Hawaii and Saipan.
Comments