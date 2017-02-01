Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce has a new CEO, officials said

The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce has picked a new CEO, saying he has experience in the hospitality industry and with business associations, officials said Wednesday.
The chamber named Manuel Alvarado as its new CEO. He starts Monday.
A native of Sanger, Alvarado worked for nearly two decades in the hospitality industry managing hotels and resorts, he told the Sun-Star. Before that he led the Reedley Downtown Association, and had stints as the director of tourism for the city of Reedley and as the leadership programs manager for Modesto-based Great Valley Center.
The 60-year-old said the chamber plays into the development of small business, new business recruitment, networking among business owners and a number of other roles. He said he wants to bring the chamber “into the 21st century,” saying social media should play a bigger role in local business.
“Business has changed because of social media,” he said. “I want to bring it in to the benefit of the business owners.”
Beyond social media, he said, business owners can take advantage of teleconferencing and other technology to take part in classes and other training out of the area. Alvarado said he looks to bring in speakers and partner with the city, neighborhood groups, and UC Merced and its students.
“I’d like to work outside the standard confines of the chamber,” he said.
Most recently, Alvarado worked in the downtown Merced office of Sacramento-based Sierra Health Foundation, a private foundation that funds health initiatives. He said he’s worked or had a connection to Merced for the past decade.
Among his many plans for business advocacy, he said he wants to drum up support for shopping local, including aiming it at Merced residents who work out of the area.
Robert Dylina, chamber board chairman, touted the experience Alvarado has in nonprofit management and community development. “We look forward to working with Manuel to continue building on the momentum the chamber has gained over the past 18 months,” he said in a statement.
The new chamber CEO assisted Merced business owners with the creation of the Merced Main Street Association, and later served as a board member and treasurer, according to a news release.
Alvarado takes over from Adam Cox, who announced in December he was leaving for a public sector job with Merced County.
“I’m very pleased to be handing the reins to Manuel,” Cox said in a statement. “He’s a proven community builder who’s already invested in the improvement of our community, especially downtown Merced.”
The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce is a business advocate for more than 400 members in Merced County, according to the chamber.
