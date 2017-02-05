More funeral directors needed in Oklahoma

When given the opportunity a few years ago to shadow a professional at work, Quint Lockwood knocked on the door of a funeral director.
The transformative experience unfolded while he attended Caney Valley High School in Kansas. Now 25, Lockwood expects to graduate this year from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in funeral service.
"It took me out of my comfort zone and it hooked me," Lockwood said. "I found it to be a calling, so I pursued the degree. What stood out the most is not only being there for someone in a time of need, but the connections that you make with people from all walks of life."
Oklahoma needs more people like Lockwood. While regulating an industry that handles about 36,000 deaths annually, the state Funeral Board from 2005 to 2015 recorded declines in the number of licensed funeral directors, embalmers, student apprentices and funeral homes.
"What we're seeing is an aging away of licensed funeral directors," said Chris Ferguson, director of the state Funeral Board. "We don't have enough younger folks getting into the business. The ones we do have, because of burnout, they leave the business."
The Funeral Board is looking to reverse that trend through legislation that would streamline the process of certification for funeral directors, without sacrificing the quality of workers entering the field.
The board also wants to give students the choice to earn their licenses as either funeral directors or embalmers, whereas currently they must be educated in both endeavors. The science studies required for embalming — such as anatomy, chemistry and pathology — often turn people away from pursuing the career.
"We're finding a lot people don't want to do embalming school, so they are deterred from entering the field," Ferguson said.
Under the proposed law, a student who has achieved 60 hours of learning, or the equivalent of an associate degree, will be able to take an apprenticeship while completing mortuary school online, the Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2kZFhzl ) reported. He could get a degree in 14 months, which would cut his time in school by a year.
Students still must pass the Oklahoma Funeral Service Law Exam, as well as National Board exams, through the International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Boards.
The proposed law could be especially helpful to people considering a career change, but who are hesitant to do so because of the time it takes to obtain a license, Ferguson said.
"Our hope is this is going to get these second career people to enroll," he said.
Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, authored the legislation, a draft of which was approved by the Funeral Board in November.
"It's very difficult, especially in rural areas, to get these fully degreed people to go in those areas and do those jobs," he said. "And a lot of those funeral directors they have are getting quite older. If they're not getting access to more funeral directors, they're going to have trouble staffing."
The proposed legislation appears to fall in line with recent goals stated by Gov. Mary Fallin. In December, the governor announced Launch Oklahoma, with the goal of increasing postsecondary education and training attainment for Sooners. Fallin wants 70 percent of Oklahoma residents age 25 to 64 to complete a postsecondary degree, certificate or credential by the year 2025.
Fallin also announced in December the formation of a task force to review occupational licensing in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Occupational Licensing Task Force is to offer recommendations on how to remove unnecessary or burdensome regulations that are a barrier to potential workers, according to the governor's office. Fallin gave The task force a deadline of Dec. 31, 2017 to complete its work.
A key supply of funeral service workers comes from the University of Central Oklahoma, which is the only funeral service education program in the state, and one of only five programs in the nation that offers a bachelor's degree.
The program started in 1964, with its first graduating class in 1966. Since then, more than 1,000 people have earned a bachelor's degree through the program. The number of students in the program is on the upswing again. In 2015, there were 182 declared majors, compared to fewer than 90 in 2011.
About 70 percent of students are women, said John Fritch, chair of the Funeral Service Department at UCO. While the industry traditionally was dominated by men, more than 60 percent of mortuary science students in the United States are women, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.
As to why the number of funeral directors and student apprentices are down statewide, Fritch said there could be a few reasons. Students may not want to venture beyond the major metro areas for work, although there are opportunities to do so, and sometimes at higher pay rates than in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
"I get calls all the time from smaller communities, saying 'we can't get anybody to come here,'" he said. "It's no different than most other professions, like a banker who doesn't want to go from a big city to a small town."
Another issue is the pace of work at funeral homes. Because business ebbs and flows, hiring may not make sense. Funeral directors just log more hours until business dies down again.
"It's feast or famine," Fritch said. "You never know. Death is so unpredictable. When you get busy, you just have to work more. You can't hire anybody. It makes it a huge challenge, no doubt."
Still, the most common inquiry Fritch receives from funeral directors isn't about how many students are enrolled, but how well the program is preparing high-quality students. Fritch was among those who consulted with Standridge on the proposed legislation. Of top concern was maintaining the quality of education funeral directors receive, he said.
"It would be easy to graduate more people, but it would come at a cost," Fritch said. "It would be lowering standards, and that's something we're not going to do."
Smith and Kernke Funeral Homes and Crematory in Oklahoma City has operated since 1939, when many funeral directors still ran their business on their personal property. The funeral home at 1401 NW 23 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A visit to the Mission/Spanish Colonial Revival building, with its sand-textured stucco exterior and high-ceilinged chapel, reveals some of the changes in the funeral service industry. There's a pipe organ and an embalming room. Caskets are on display in one room, and in another, metallic finish and hardwood modern urns sit among those fashioned in the likeness of gourds and Zulu baskets. Miniature urns include one that resembles a golf ball.
"When I came in, the funerals were cookie-cutter," said Joe C. Kernke Jr. "Today, in our society, things are done in a more meaningful way. Every family is different."
In the 1970s, Kernke took over management of the business from his father. Along with a location at 14624 N May Ave., the funeral homes conduct about 300 services each year. Sometimes they conduct up to six services a day.
"We need to always be available for people in their time of need," Kernke said.
A veteran of the industry, Kernke comports himself with deep compassion, and business savvy. Profit is nothing to be ashamed of, he said. But in the funeral trade, the margin is smaller than the public realizes, typically in the low-to-mid single digits, Kernke said.
He pointed to the increase in the number of cremations, and the rise of large funeral service companies, which have consolidated services in an industry that topped $16 billion in 2012.
The rate of cremation in the United States surpassed that of burial in 2015, at 48.5 percent for the former and 45.4 percent for the latter, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. In 2014, the median cost of a funeral with a viewing and burial was $8,508 when including a cemetery vault. The national median cost of an adult funeral with cremation in 2014 was $6,078.
Families can reduce their costs by forgoing funeral services, something Kernke has seen more of.
In the United States there are 19,300 funeral homes, down from about 21,000 in 2007. About 86 percent are privately owned, while the rest are owned by publicly-traded corporations, according to the NFDA. Service Corporation International owns about 12 percent. Brands listed on its website include Dignity Memorial and Advantage funeral homes.
Downturns in the economy are typically the time when people look to enter the field, Kernke said. The perception — which may be inaccurate, depending on location, death rates and changing customs — is that funeral service is recession-proof.
"When times are good, people don't go into our business," Kernke said. "When times are tough, people seem to go into our business."
He keeps a watchful eye on the industry. In some funeral homes, there's not as much pressure on directors because people are not asking for as many services. Rural areas remain traditional in the type of funerals they want. But rural funeral homes are struggling more to survive as Americans move closer to cities and into suburbs. Businesses in all fields, not just funeral service, have had to become leaner, Kernke said.
In the funeral trade, one must maintain an open heart yet strong emotional state when dealing with a grieving public that pays the bills.
"You put up a curtain, but you don't want to be calloused," Kernke said. "There's a lot of self-gratification in helping people. I can't believe people send us thank-you notes for something we get paid to do."
That is what rookies like Lockwood are looking forward to. The UCO student is serving an apprenticeship at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. He hopes to own a funeral home one day.
"I know it's going to be something I want to do for the rest of my life," Lockwood said. "Just the overall experience so far of seeing people's needs being met in a professional manner is pretty cool."
